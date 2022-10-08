CRIMEAN BRIDGE EXPLOSION DECLARATION OF WAR: MOSCOWS STATE DUMA

Explosion on Russia's Crimean Bridge is a "blatant terrorist war is being waged against us," Deputy Oleg Morozov told RIA Novosti on Saturday.

"Moreover, the long-announced terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge is no longer just a challenge, it is a declaration of war without rules," he said.

"If there is no adequate response, such incidents will occur more often," Morozov said.

Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the Crimean parliament, on the other hand, suggested that "Ukrainian vandals" damaged the bridge.

According to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), "Today at 06:07, a truck exploded on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, which resulted in the ignition of seven fuel tanks of the train, following in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.

"There was a partial collapse of two automobile spans bridge. The arch over the navigable part of the bridge is not damaged.

"At the scene, measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the explosion and eliminate its consequences."

Following the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a government commission to oversee the investigation of the explosion.