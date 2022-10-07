Erdoğan holds phone call with Putin to discuss bilateral ties and Ukraine war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war , according to the information gained from the Beştepe sources.



The latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year, were also discussed in the call, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan also reiterated that Türkiye is ready to do its part for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine issue in a way that would benefit everyone.

NATO member Türkiye has close relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has sought to balance ties during the war, rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while criticising the Russian invasion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones.

Along with the United Nations, Türkiye brokered the July deal to unlock Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports, in what remains the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the seven-month-old conflict.







