Biden tours storm-hit Florida, pledges support 'through this entire process'

US President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Wednesday in the state of Florida after surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, pledging aid to those affected by the storm last week.

"I want the people of Florida to know you have my commitment and America's commitment that we're not going to leave; we're going to see you through this entire process," Biden said at a news conference.

"Today we have one job, only one job, and that's to make sure that people in Florida get everything that they need to fully thoroughly recover," he added.

During his tour, the president spoke with residents and business owners to "reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Florida as they recover and rebuild" from the deadly storm.

The storm made landfall last Wednesday in southwestern Florida, bringing flooding and destruction. More than 100 people were killed and so far authorities have rescued more than 3,000 people who were trapped in the disaster.

"The key here is building back better and stronger to withstand the next storm that hits," said Biden. "It's going to take federal, state, and local partners, and the private sector working together."

"And here's the deal: I promise you that we'll be with you every step of the way," he added.