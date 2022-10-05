ISRAELS NETANYAHU GOES TO HOSPITAL DURING PRAYERS ON JEWISH HOLIDAY

News Middle East Israel's Netanyahu goes to hospital during prayers on Jewish holiday

Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to hospital after feeling unwell in a synagogue during Yom Kippur prayers, a spokesperson said on Wednesday evening.



His initial tests were normal however and he is now feeling better but will stay in hospital overnight as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said. Netanyahu, 72, fasted during the holiday, he said.



Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished Netanyahu a speedy recovery in a tweet later in the evening.



Israel is due to elect a new parliament on November 1 and Netanyahu aims to return as prime minister, after being deposed last summer, having been in power since 2009.



Many Jewish people fast on Yom Kippur, abstaining from food and drink for 25 hours. The holiday, considered the most important in the Jewish faith, began on Tuesday evening after sunset and ended on Wednesday evening.



Emergencies occur every year. This year, 268 people were treated after fainting, dehydration or feeling unwell because of the fast, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.



