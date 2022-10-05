Czech leader: West must respond harshly if Putin uses nuclear weapons

Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday warned of the "serious risk" of a nuclear conflict due to Russia's war on Ukraine.



In his view, the West should warn the Kremlin that if nuclear weapons were used there would be a "decisive military response."



"With all the consequences that this may have," the 78-year-old added in Prague on Wednesday, on the sidelines of a meeting with the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



The two signed an agreement on closer economic cooperation. The Czech Republic is hoping for possible supplies of liquefied natural gas from the emirate to become less dependent on Russian supplies. Qatar is considered the world's leading LNG exporter.



Meanwhile, it emerged that defence equipment worth 47 billion koruna, the equivalent of just under $1.9 billion, was exported to Ukraine from the Czech Republic this year.



Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said this in Prague, according to the CTK new agency. The sum is many times higher than previously known.



