Meloni: Italy will once again defend its own interests more strongly

The far-right politician announced this on Saturday in her first public speech after her party - the far-right Brothers of Italy - came out on top in parliamentary elections less than a week ago. "Italy must return to defending its national interests first," Meloni said in Milan. "That will change over the next few months."

"Italy must return to defending its national interests first," Meloni said in Milan. "That will change over the next few months."



The party leader added that this did not mean a negative stance against others, but a positive one towards Italy.



Meloni said she feels that Italy is allowing itself to be bossed around by its European partners and Brussels and is not treated as an equal. She had also made this claim in the election campaign, going on to win an absolute majority in parliament on September 25 as the strongest party in a right-wing alliance which pursues a nationalist and protectionist policy.



Now she says her assessment has been confirmed and that other countries in Europe also put their own interests above those of the EU.



This can be interpreted as criticism of the German government, which is putting together an aid package of up to €200 billion ($196 billion) to help the Germans fight the energy crisis. In Italy, this was interpreted as a lack of solidarity - also by former prime minister Mario Draghi.



Meloni had not appeared in public for days after election night and claimed that she wanted to work undisturbed and concentrated on urgent problems. Only in the next few weeks is she likely to receive the mandate from the president to form a government.



