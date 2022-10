Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pledged to retake more areas in the country's eastern Donbas region from Russian forces.

"Throughout this week, more Ukrainian flags have been raised in the Donbas. There will be even more in a week," he said in his evening address, after Kyiv said its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman and the defense ministry posted a video of soldiers holding up a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag there.