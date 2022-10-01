Erdoğan slams Greece militarization of islands, rejects US embargo lifting on Greek Cypriots

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that Greece arming islands that have non-military status contradicts the idea of the alliance.

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye does not accept the decision by the US to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration in southern Cyprus.

Encouragement shown to Greece, which is arming the islands with non-military status in Aegean, goes against all reason and belief and contradicts the idea of the alliance, the Turkish President said.

Turning to the Eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the Turkish president stressed that it was home to two separate states and peoples.

Erdoğan underlined that isolation and embargoes must come to an end on the island and that all promises on the international recognition of Turkish Cypriots must be honored.

The president said pursuing a policy of provocation and tension in the region would not be in anybody's interest.

"On every occasion, we repeat that we know who unleash Greece on us once again after 100 years and that we are aware of the game that is being played," he added.

Erdoğan called on the Greek leadership to refrain from provocations that would lead it and its people to disaster.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.

TERRORISM

Turkish forces have means and capabilities that enable Türkiye to carry out the mission of fighting terrorism and regional threats, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told parliament on Saturday.

Turkish security forces and intelligence services leave no stone unturned to fight terrorists, Erdoğan said.

"Türkiye continues to destroy corridor of terrorism that terrorists are attempting to build along its southern border."

"Türkiye has disabled separatist traitors with operations in northern Syria and Iraq, he said.

GLOBAL RELATIONS

Erdoğan also ruled out claims that his country is experiencing an axis shift.

"Some circles were trying to portray our foreign policy initiatives as a 'shift of axis'. However, Türkiye is not experiencing a shift of axis; it is strengthening its own axis by simultaneously having different diplomatic relations in the world on the basis of our national interests," Erdoğan said at parliament in the capital Ankara.

"Turkish diplomacy enjoying its most successful" period in recent centuries," President Erdoğan told parliament.

Located at the crossroads of three continents, Türkiye is significantly affected by global developments, he said.

"Türkiye does not have the luxury of closing in, isolating itself from the outside world and watching the events in its region by sitting on the fence," he added.

Erdoğan described Ankara's policy as "constructive and active," taking initiative in solving global and regional problems.

He underlined that Türkiye, does not "seek escalation" with other countries, nor would it "yield to pressure no matter where it comes from."

"We strongly defend Türkiye's rights in all areas with an honorable, patient, determined and prudent attitude," he said, vowing not to harm the nation's dignity.

"Türkiye's ties with UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel developing on the basis of mutual interests," he said, adding "Armenia should make good use of peace opportunity that Türkiye extends.

He said he might meet Armenia's prime minister at the summit in Prague.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

About the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan said that, given close ties with Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye prefers to strive to end war instead of "fanning fire, inciting sedition."

"Türkiye opts for peace, dialogue, and being a "fair referee in Russia-Ukraine war."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

The UN, whose prestige has been shaken due to its inadequacy in the face of global crises, saw one of its greatest achievements in recent years through this agreement resulting from the intensive efforts of our country," Erdoğan said.

NATO BIDS

Erdoğan also warned that Türkiye would not ratify the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland until the promises made by the two Nordic countries are "kept".

"Until the promises made to our country are kept, we will maintain our principled position," Erdoğan said in a speech to parliament in Ankara.

"We are closely following whether the promises made by Sweden and Finland are kept or not, and of course, the final decision will be up to our great parliament," he added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February saw the two Nordic countries abandon decades of military non-alignment and in May apply to join NATO.

Although the Nordic countries hoped for a speedy entry, Türkiye delayed the process by objecting to their membership.

Erdoğan has accused both countries of being havens for terrorist militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and for promoting "terrorism".

A deal was then struck between the three countries in June, which included provisions on extraditions and sharing of information, clearing the way for NATO to formally invite the two nations to join the alliance.

So far, 28 out of 30 NATO members have ratified Finland and Sweden's membership.

Only Hungary and Türkiye have yet to send the membership bids to their parliaments for ratification.

In an apparently significant concession to Ankara, Sweden on Friday announced they had re-authorised exports of war materials to Türkiye.

Ankara had requested the lifting of the restrictions, which were introduced in 2019 following a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria.

ECONOMY

"Türkiye was one of fastest growing countries in G-20 even when COVID-19 pandemic deeply shook the world economy," Erdoğan stressed in his speech.

"Türkiye gradually reducing its foreign dependency by investing in domestic and renewable energy production, Erdoğan said.

"Türkiye becomed one of countries in world that can design, produce and export own defense industry products for manned and unmanned aerial vehicles."