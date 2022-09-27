LAST DAY OF RUSSIAS ANNEXATION REFERENDUMS IN OCCUPIED UKRAINE

News World Last day of Russia's annexation referendums in occupied Ukraine

The final day of voting was taken place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine Tuesday, a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but that is rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Published September 27,2022

A woman casts her ballot for a referendum at a polling station in Mariupol on September 27, 2022. (AFP Photo)

People in the parts of the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya occupied by Russian troops still have until 4 pm (1300 GMT) to cast their votes on joining the Russian Federation.



These referendums have been widely condemned as breaching international law: They are not recognized worldwide because they are held in violation of Ukrainian and international laws and without minimum democratic standards.



In the Luhansk region, the authorities again reported shelling by multiple rocket launchers on the town of Alchevsk. Nevertheless, all polling stations are open, they said.



For days, Russian state television has been showing people in the occupied territories expressing happiness that they will soon be part of Russia. In contrast, independent media have pointed out that people are voting under pressure and at gunpoint.



The occupation authorities are expected to deliver the outcome of the referendums as soon as Tuesday evening. The vote in favour of joining the Russian Federation is expected to be 80 to 90%.



After that, the separatist leaders intend to officially apply to Russian President Vladimir Putin for admission to Russian territory. The Kremlin had indicated that this could happen quickly.



Observers have said the votes have been hastily organized in light of recent successes by Ukrainian military in taking back occupied territory from the Russians.



Putin ordered the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists on Wednesday.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday that Russia's partial mobilization would only serve to delay the moment of its own defeat.































