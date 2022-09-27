US capital declares October as Turkish Heritage Month

The mayor of Washington, DC issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring October as Turkish Heritage Month.

Muriel Bowser noted in her proclamation that Turkish Heritage Month was first celebrated in the US capital 11 years ago, which she said was a "way to build bridges and strengthen friendships among Turkish and non-Turkish Americans".

She said the US and Türkiye "have traditionally been strong allies, and Americans of Turkish descent in the District of Columbia have played a significant role in the educational, cultural, economic, and civic development of our community."

Washington, DC and Ankara are sister cities and more than 20,000 Turkish-Americans live in the capital and neighboring states, said Bowser.

October also hosts traditional a Turkish Festival in the capital, organized by the American Turkish Association of DC, or ATA-DC.

The festival this year, which marks its 20th anniversary, takes place Oct. 16 on Pennsylvania Avenue.



