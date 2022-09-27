Zelensky says Russia will 'destroy' UN and Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday charged that Russia will destroy international diplomacy.



In a video address to the UN Security Council in New York, Zelensky said that Moscow's representatives did not use weapons in the Security Council.



"But surely nobody will be surprised if this role of the UN Security Council turns into a zone of violence on the part of the representatives of Russia," he added.



The Ukrainian president warned that it was only a matter of time before Moscow destroyed what he called the last functioning international institution.

ANNEXATION OF UKRAINE

Kyiv will not be able to negotiate with Russia after Moscow held annexation "referendums" in four occupied Ukrainian regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Russia's recognition of the pseudo-referendums as 'normal', implementation of the so-called Crimean scenario, and yet another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory means that there is nothing to talk about with (the) current Russian president," he said in a video message at a meeting of the UN security council.

"In front of the eyes of the whole world, Russia is conducting an outright farce called a 'referendum' on the occupied territory of Ukraine," he said.

"People are forced to fill out some papers for a TV picture under the muzzles of machine guns.

"The figures of the alleged results of the pseudo-referendum were drawn in advance," he said.

Zelensky added that "threats to use nuclear weapons have become a constant narrative of Russian officials and propagandists".