News World Activists: Nord Stream leaks pose danger to marine life and ships

Activists: Nord Stream leaks pose danger to marine life and ships

DPA WORLD Published September 27,2022 Subscribe

A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany, on Nov. 11, 2018. (AP File Photo)

The recently-discovered leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea pose a danger to marine life and ships, the environmental organization Friends of the Earth Germany (BUND) says.



There is a "danger of suffocation for the animals ... particularly animals that cannot flee quickly," said Nadja Ziebarth, head of BUND's marine protection office. "At the water surface, there is an increased danger of explosion, so above all a danger for all ships."



BUND also sees a potential climate hazard emanating from escaping methane. While pure methane that dissolves in the sea is non-toxic, the composition of the gas in the Nord Stream pipelines is not known.



"Since it is unclear exactly which mixture is transported via Nord Stream, unknown damage could be caused locally to the marine ecosystem by other gases," Ziebarth said.





































