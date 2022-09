In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chairs a meeting of the Defense Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia. (AP File Photo)

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that 5,937 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since the February military intervention, in a rare admission of military losses from Moscow.

"Our losses for today are 5,937 dead," Shoigu said in televised remarks, adding that Russia is "fighting not so much Ukraine as the collective West" in Ukraine.