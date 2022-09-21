News World Russian lawmaker: No nuclear first strike from Moscow

Moscow is going to use nuclear weapons "only in response" to a nuclear threat to Russia, a member of the Duma for Vladimir Putin's United Russia party and state television presenter has said.



Speaking to BBC Radio 4's World At One programme, Evgeny Popov said: "We are not going to attack Western countries first. We are not going to do some nuclear massacre in the world. It's not our policy. It's not our practice. We are peaceful people in Russia, but we can respond if you would attack us."



When asked if the referendums in the occupied areas of eastern Ukraine mean that once annexed, those territories would be defended with the use of nuclear weapons, Popov said: "I really don't know how to answer this. But you have to know that we are going to defend our motherland."



Pressed again on whether he could see a situation where Russia would use nuclear weapons first, the Russian lawmaker said: "Only in response, my view is clear. We are going to use nuclear weapons only in response. Only in response to the use of nuclear weapons against our territory. We are going to defend our sovereign country and sovereign state. And, of course, nuclear weapons is our security guarantee."



