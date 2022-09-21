Putin increased risk of nuclear war: Anti-nuclear weapons group

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) claims Russian President Vladimir Putin has dramatically increased the danger of nuclear conflict following his threatens on Wednesday.



The Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization criticized Putin for alluding to nuclear action in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine.



"Nuclear threats are unacceptable at any time, by anyone," ICAN said. "President Putin's threats increase the risk of escalation to a nuclear conflict drastically. This is incredibly dangerous and irresponsible."



Earlier on Wednesday Putin threatened to use "all available means to protect Russia."



Evgeny Popov, a Russian member of parliament loyal to the Kremlin, later ruled out a nuclear attack by his country when speaking to BBC Radio 4 and said Moscow is going to use nuclear weapons "only in response" to a nuclear threat.