Several children killed in army airstrike on school in Myanmar

At least six children were killed and 17 others wounded as helicopters belonging to the Myanmar army allegedly opened fire on a school in the Sagaing city on Friday, local media reported.

According to Mizzima and Irrawaddy news websites, the army helicopters fired on the school located in a Buddhist monastery in the Let Yet Kone area.

State media claimed that the military opened fire because armed groups were using the building to attack its forces.

Residents said that the bodies were transported by the military to a town 11 kilometers away and buried.