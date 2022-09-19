Russia prepares to ease visa rules for foreigners

Russia on Monday announced that it is working to facilitate the process of delivering visas to foreign nationals.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Russian consulates are updating the relevant digital means, including a special website for issuing unified electronic visas to foreign nationals.

Electronic visas are expected to be issued by the end of 2022, the statement said.

It added that e-visas will be available for the citizens of 52 countries who should enter Russia at one of 92 border checkpoints equipped for processing this type of travel document.

The EU last month reached a political deal on suspending its visa facilitation agreement with Russia, a move that would significantly reduce the number of visas issued by EU member states to Russians.

Estonia, Latvia, and Finland had originally proposed an EU-wide blanket ban on tourist visas for Russians.

August's full suspension of the visa agreement came after the EU partially halted the deal in February, mainly targeting government officials, diplomats, and businesspeople.