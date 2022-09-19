At least 13 dead after artillery shelling in Donetsk

At least 13 people have been killed by artillery fire in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, with two shells hitting a bus stop and a nearby store, local media reported on Monday.



There was no immediate information on the number of injured.



Local rulers appointed by Moscow blamed Ukrainian troops for the shelling. The claim could not be independently confirmed.



Kiev regularly rejects such accusations and accuses Moscow of firing upon territory it holds in order to produce anti-Ukrainian propaganda for its own media.



The industrial city has been under the control of separatists backed by Moscow since 2014.



