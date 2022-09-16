Two women report sexual assault in queue to see Queen lying in state

Published September 16,2022
Subscribe
Two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in the queue to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state, a court has heard.
A 19-year-old defendant allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind as they waited in queue to enter Westminster Hall on Wednesday. He then jumped into London's River Thames in order to evade police, before coming out and getting arrested.
The 19-year-old was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing in court to face two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The first plaintiff said she noticed the young man getting closer to her, though she had not previously seen him in the queue. She then felt something touching her back, and turned around to see the man exposing himself.
She saw him act similarly to other women in line, before security was alerted and the police were called.
He remains in custody until his next court appearance on October 14.