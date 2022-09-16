News World Kremlin critic Navalny subjected to 'severe' conditions in Russian prison - Amnesty

"In gross violation of his rights as well as Russia’s own laws, Alexei Navalny is not allowed confidential meetings with his lawyer. His health and wellbeing are at grave risk, and this is tantamount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," Amnesty's Eastern Europe and Central Asia director Marie Struthers said in a statement.

Amnesty International expressed alarm on Friday in response to reports of extremely harsh prison conditions for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.



"This includes severe penalties for purported offences, and repeated efforts to ostracize him from other prisoners who are reportedly not allowed to speak with or even look at him," Amnesty's Eastern Europe and Central Asia director Marie Struthers said in a statement.



The Russian opposition figure is currently serving nine years in prison on a fraud conviction.



Amnesty cited Navalny's lawyers as saying that he had been sent into solitary confinement four times for purported infractions such as having a button on his shirt unfastened.



Navalny is a political prisoner and must be released immediately, Amnesty said. Those responsible for his unlawful detention and ill-treatment must be held accountable, the human rights organization added.







