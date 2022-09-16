 Contact Us
Belgium announces new measures amid rising energy prices

Published September 17,2022
The Belgian government on Friday announced new measures to provide financial relief to households bearing the brunt of the rising energy prices.

In a news conference, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that they will provide the households with support of up to €135 ($135) for gas and €61 for electricity per month in November and December.

The support for those who use heating fuel vouchers will be increased from €225 to €300, he added.

Eligibility will be based on income and energy contract conditions.