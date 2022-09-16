Russia ceases to be member of European Convention on Human Rights

The European Court of Human rights will no longer be able to rule over 17,000 pending applications against the Russian Federation, as Moscow on Friday ceased to be a party to the European Convention on Human Rights, according to an official statement.

The official cessation comes six months after it was expelled from the bloc's main body, the Council of Europe, headquartered in Strasbourg, France, for launching a war against Ukraine.

In line with the rules of the council, the court had an obligation to deal with applications directed against the Russian Federation in relation to alleged violations of the European Convention of Human Rights that occurred up until Sept. 16.

As of Friday, the post of a court judge in charge of cases against the Russian Federation also ceases to exist, the statement added.

"17,450 applications directed against the Russian Federation are currently pending before the Court," the statement noted.

Earlier this month, Marija Buric, secretary general of the council, said 140 million Russians will be deprived of protection under the convention. Its departure will further isolate itself from the democratic world, she said earlier this month.

The Council of Europe is an organization of 46 member states meant to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe. Moscow was expelled on March 16, after being a member for 26 years, for seriously violating human rights, the rule of law, and fundamental freedoms as a result of its war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.