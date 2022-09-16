 Contact Us
News World Russia bars dozens of Australians from entering - ministry

Russia bars dozens of Australians from entering - ministry

Moscow announced Friday that it had barred 41 Australians, including journalists, from Russia in retaliation for Canberra's sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 16,2022
Subscribe
RUSSIA BARS DOZENS OF AUSTRALIANS FROM ENTERING - MINISTRY

Russia has barred 41 more Australian nationals from entering the country, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Among the people added to a previous list were journalists from Australia's Sky News, ABC, 7NEWS and Nine News, as well as weapons industry executives.

They join over 100 Australians that Moscow has barred indefinitely, accusing them of being part of a "Russophobic campaign".

Western countries including Australia have imposed a barrage of sanctions against Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February, with Moscow barring dozens of people from Western countries in response.