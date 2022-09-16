Erdoğan, Raisi meet in Uzbekistan to discuss regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi met on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The two leaders' closed-door meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. No further information on the meeting was released.

Erdoğan attended the SCO leaders' summit as a special guest, with Türkiye taking part at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara got the dialogue partner status in the organization in 2012.

He addressed the second session of the summit and is holding bilateral meetings with leaders in attendance.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdoğan earlier held closed-door meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organization aims to strengthen friendly, good neighborly relations and mutual trust among its member states.