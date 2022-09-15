Over 3M tons of grain shipped from Ukraine under Istanbul deal

More than three million tons of grain have been safely shipped from Ukrainian ports since August under a landmark grain deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments from Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa ports.

A ministry statement cited "intense diplomatic efforts" of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in brokering the deal and said over 3.25 million tons of grains were shipped out of Ukraine as of Sept. 15.

At least 144 ships have left Ukraine since the deal and 161 empty ships have left for Ukrainian ports to get grain, it also said.

Additionally, 11 more grain-laden ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal on Thursday, the ministry said.