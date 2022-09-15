 Contact Us
After the state funeral, attended by some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state and other dignitaries, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage before being driven by the state hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 15,2022
BUCKINGHAM PALACE RELEASES DETAILS OF QUEENS FUNERAL CEREMONIES IN NEXT DAYS

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals will gather inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for the final farewell to the nation's longest reigning monarch.

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen's Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4 pm in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Further details of the ceremony and the next five days were released by Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI's Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a private service at 7:30 pm on Monday.



But the burial service conducted by the Dean of Windsor and attended by the King and royals will remain entirely private, as a "deeply personal family occasion."

The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex will mount a 15-minute vigil around the Queen's coffin as it lies in state at 7:30 pm on Friday.

After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen's coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse.