BUCKINGHAM PALACE RELEASES DETAILS OF QUEENS FUNERAL CEREMONIES IN NEXT DAYS

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals will gather inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for the final farewell to the nation's longest reigning monarch.



Some 800 people, including members of the Queen's Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4 pm in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.



Further details of the ceremony and the next five days were released by Buckingham Palace.



The Queen will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI's Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a private service at 7:30 pm on Monday.





But the burial service conducted by the Dean of Windsor and attended by the King and royals will remain entirely private, as a "deeply personal family occasion."



The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex will mount a 15-minute vigil around the Queen's coffin as it lies in state at 7:30 pm on Friday.



After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen's coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse.

