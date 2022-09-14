Zelensky visits recaptured town of Izium in northeast Ukraine - military

 Contact Us
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv's army in a lightning counter-offensive.

Published September 14,2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the newly recaptured town of Izium, a key supply hub in the northeastern Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military brigade said, following the departure of Russian troops a few days ago.

"The President of Ukraine thanked the soldiers for liberating Ukrainian lands, and solemnly raised the Ukrainian flag over the city council," the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The post included photographs of the president, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar and senior military personnel at the ceremony.