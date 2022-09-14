EU countries agree to extend Russia sanctions, Hungary included

Hungary refrained from blocking the extension of the European Union's sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, after questioning the need for their renewal last week.



The formal procedure to renew the sanctions for another six months was completed on time, a spokesperson for the Czech EU Council presidency told dpa.



The extension is official once the decision is published in the EU Official Journal.



Sanctions are considered a temporary measure and have to be renewed periodically.



If Hungary would have blocked the extension, the sanctions would have expired this week.



The sanctions were levied due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. They include punitive measures against more than 1,200 individuals for their support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his policies.



Affected people have their assets frozen and are banned from travelling to the EU.



According to EU diplomats, Hungary wanted Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven and Viktor Rashnikov to be taken off the list of sanctioned people.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly blocked sanctions or insisted on changes since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

