Togg travels to Argentine with Turkish Cargo for winter test

"We are behind our promise under every circumstance," Turkish national car brand Togg said on its official Twitter account. "We transported out Togg smart device with Turkish Cargo to the closest point to the Southern Pole, to the accredited test center in Argentine's Ushuaia city to be able to carry out the winter tests." The post also included instances from the test.

Published 14.09.2022





