Evidence of Russian crimes found in Kharkiv region - police

Serhiy Bolvinov -- a senior Ukrainian police officer from the city of Balakliya -- said that Russian forces there had regularly tortured prisoners in the local police station, putting the number of people who were incarcerated during the months-long occupation at around 40.

DPA WORLD Published September 14,2022