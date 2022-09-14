BIG BEN TOLLS AS QUEENS PROCESSION THROUGH LONDON GETS UNDER WAY

Big Ben is tolling at one-minute intervals as the ceremonial procession transporting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.



King Charles II, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex appeared solemn as they walked behind the coffin.



The sun shone as the procession moved through central London and members of the crowd threw yellow roses into the road as the gun carriage passed them.



Also forming part of the procession were loyal members of the late Queen's staff, including two of the Queen's Pages and the Palace Steward, who walked directly in front of the coffin.



The Pall Bearers were 10 former and serving armed forces equerries to Elizabeth II, who were at her side in uniform throughout her reign, supporting her at engagements and organising her public diary.



Other devoted members of the Queen's household who processed included her top aide, private secretary Sir Edward Young.



There too was the Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.



The procession is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3 pm (1400 GMT).



