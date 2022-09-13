Ukraine headed for toughest winter since independence 31 years ago: Presidential advisor

Ukraine is heading for the toughest winter since its independence 31 years ago, the presidential advisor said on Tuesday.

Talking to Reuters, he added that Ukraine expects more Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the future.

"We expect the quantity of such attacks to grow, and are ready for various scenarios," senior presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

Podolyak added that Ukrainians should be prepared for problems with power and heat this winter. The east European country often sees temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in the cold months.

"Ukraine is expecting its difficult moment from the moment it regained its independence (in 1991)," Podolyak told Reuters.

Podolyak said Ukraine had been asking its foreign allies for air defence systems to protect vital infrastructure since the beginning of Moscow's invasion, but expressed frustration at the lack of supply.

"The ball is in the court of our partners," he said.