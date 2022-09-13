12 must-see sarcophagi exhibited in Türkiye’s museums

Anatolia is an open-air museum with ancient cities, places of worship, theatres, towers and castles, palaces, bazaars, monuments and monasteries that have preserved their splendor for thousands of years. Among these unique artifacts that Türkiye owns and sheds light on the history of world culture and art, sarcophagi have an important place. The history of the sarcophagi, which were carved from various metals such as stone and marble for the preservation of the dead, dates back to the Antiquity. Museums in various cities of Türkiye host world-famous examples of sarcophagi that have been preserved in their original form. SIDAMARA SARCOPHAGUS ALTIKULAÇ SARCOPHAGUS ALEXANDER SARCOPHAGUS HERACLES SARCOPHAGUS CRYING WOMEN SARCOPHAGUS SARCOPHAGUS OF ACHILLES EROS SARCOPHAGUS POLYXENA SARCOPHAGUS ANTIOCH SARCOPHAGUS AURELIA BOTIANE SARCOPHAGUS OF DEMETRIA LYCIAN SARCOPHAGUS DIONYSIAC SARCOPHAGUS