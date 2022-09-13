QUEENS FAMILY PAYS RESPECTS AS COFFIN ARRIVES AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, as the next leg in the process of mourning the deceased British monarch began.



Her family turned out to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence, affectionately known as the "office."



Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, were surrounded by the late monarch's children and grandchildren and their partners, including Prince William and his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.



For one night, the coffin will lie at rest in the palace's bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state at Westminster Hall for four days.



Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne, who travelled with the queen on her journey from Balmoral to London via Edinburgh, alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, issued a moving tribute to her mother after the military plane carrying her coffin arrived at London's RAF Northolt.



Anne said she was "fortunate" to be able to share "the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life" in a statement, adding: "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.



"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.



"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."



Earlier in the day, Charles travelled to Northern Ireland on his tour of the home nations, and he pledged to "seek the welfare" of all Northern Ireland's people, and described how his family have felt their "sorrows" as the queen's peacebuilding efforts were praised.



The king, who in 2015 made a pilgrimage to the site of his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten's murder in an Irish Republican Army (IRA) bombing, said the queen had "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people."



Speaking at Hillsborough Castle in County Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, the new monarch said the late queen was aware of her position in bringing together divided communities "whom history had separated."



Under leaden skies that rained on the waiting public, the queen's coffin was transported in a new state hearse designed by Jaguar Land Rover and the royal household. The late monarch had been consulted on the plans, said Buckingham Palace.



With a glass roof and large side windows, it was designed to give members of the public a clear view, and featured interior lights that shone brightly in the gloomy London evening as they illuminated the coffin draped in a royal standard with a wreath of Balmoral blooms.



As it travelled, sections of busy roads like the A40 came to a stop with drivers stood by the central reservation watching while the public lined the pavements.



At times, there was applause and cheers and a few blooms were thrown into the path of the state hearse. When it neared Buckingham Palace three cheers went up, and some people lit up the area with the torches on their camera phones, holding them above their heads.



On the steps of the grand entrance, Charles and Camilla were joined by William, Kate, Meghan and Harry along with Prince Edward and his family and Prince Andrew and his children and their spouses.



Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of Princess Margaret, the queen's sister, were among the group to pay their respects to their aunt.



Standing in the palace's quadrangle was a guard of honour formed from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards. They gave the royal salute as the hearse came to a stop.



The bearer party, from the Queen's Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carried the coffin into the bow room and in a poignant moment the sovereign's piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, played a lament.