NATO naval exercise continues in Mediterranean

A NATO naval exercise continued on Tuesday in the Mediterranean off the coast of Türkiye, with the participation of military personnel from 12 countries.

This year's exercise includes "more assets than ever before," according to a NATO statement issued on Monday.

The exercise began on Sept. 11 from the Aksaz naval base in Türkiye's Aegean town of Marmaris and will continue until Sept. 22.

The exercise, named "Dynamic Mariner", which NATO said is a "crisis-response exercise," is held in conjunction with the Turkish navy's Exercise Mavi Balina.

Describing the drill an "incredibly important large-scale maritime exercise," French navy Vice Adm. Didier Piaton, deputy commander of the NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM), said: "We continue to work closely with Türkiye and other Allies and Partners to deter aggression and defend the Alliance."

Some 1,500 marines, and personnel, from 12 NATO nations along with 50 surface units, 5 submarines, and 5 air assets are taking part in the exercise.

The countries participating in the Dynamic Mariner are Türkiye, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain and the US.