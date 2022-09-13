Berlusconi tells voters he wants their support, not their girlfriends

The veteran Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi has released a video on TikTok aimed at attracting the support of younger voters in the elections taking place later this month.



In it the former prime minister makes a knowing appeal to "all of you who are older than 18."



"To ask you to do what?" he continues, "to introduce me to your girlfriend? No way! I'm asking you to go and vote for me and Forza Italia on September 25."



The 85-year-old has been a notorious figure in Italian politics for more than two and a half decades thanks to string of scandals.



He was put on trial for abuse of office and promoting prostitution of minors several years ago in connection with his "bunga bunga parties" with young women. He was acquitted.



A verdict is still pending in another trial concerning those parties and the alleged bribery of witnesses. The prosecutor recently accused Berlusconi of keeping a harem of women and "paid sex slaves".



The media tycoon is running for the Senate, the smaller of the two chambers of parliament in Rome. There is speculation that he could be elected Senate president if, as expected, the centre-right coalition wins the election.



The alliance includes Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia alongside the right-wing Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) and League parties. The office of Senate president is formally the country's second highest office in after that of president of the republic.



Critics accuse Berlusconi of sexism and demeaning Italian women through his macho behaviour.



At the beginning of September, he asked the host of a TV talk show on his own channel about his success with women. "I saw you talking to a beautiful girl earlier. Did you ask her for her phone number?" Of course, the host replied. "You've learned everything, bravo, bravo, bravo!" Berlusconi replied, to the applause and laughter of the audience.



