Akar and Hasanov discuss tensions at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday discussed the latest escalation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Conveying his condolences for those Azerbaijani soldiers killed in Monday night's deadly clashes, Akar in a Twitter message wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Criticizing Armenia's "aggressive attitude and provocative actions," Akar emphasized that Türkiye has always stood by "brotherly Azerbaijan and will continue to stand by its just causes."

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts on Monday evening.

Sabotage groups of the Armenian army laid mines on land and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions, the ministry said, adding that as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani military to address the situation, intense clashes broke out between troops of the two countries.

There were casualties among military personnel from both sides, it also said.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.