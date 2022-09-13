8 killed, 9 injured as fire engulfs hotel in India

Police officials stand amidst damaged scooters after a fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom in the southern city of Secunderabad, India, September 13, 2022. (REUTERS)

At least eight people were killed and nine others injured after a fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom and engulfed a hotel in the Indian southern state of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the fire broke out on Monday evening in the scooter showroom located in the basement of the multi-story building and spread to a hotel on the upper floors in the state's Secunderabad city.

Police official Chandana Deepti told Anadolu Agency that eight people have died and nine others were admitted to a hospital.

Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, deputy mayor of the local municipal corporation, told Anadolu Agency the fire was brought under control and an investigation is going on about the cause of the fire.

Videos circulating on social media showed the guests in the hotel jumping out of windows to save their lives.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad."

"Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," his office said in a tweet.

Modi also announced Indian rupees 200,000 ($2,530) compensation to the kin of each deceased and Indian rupees 50,000 ($630) to the injured.