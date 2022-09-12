Pakistan observes national mourning day over passing of Queen Elizabeth II

A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II is on display as people pay tribute to her during a Sunday service at the Christian Colony, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo)

Pakistan on Monday observed a day of national mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the Foreign Ministry's recommendation to observe a day of mourning on the demise of the queen, according to an official notification.

The national flag of Pakistan will fly at half-staff on Monday.

"On behalf of the people & government of Pakistan, I wish to convey our sincere good wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne. May the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign," Sharif tweeted.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia also announced public holidays on Sept. 26 and Sept. 22 respectively to mourn the queen's death.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a state memorial service and one-off public holiday on Sept. 26.

"As New Zealand's queen and much loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The decision to hold a one-off public holiday in the queen's honor is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is a historic event," she added.

Ardern said she will represent New Zealand at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also announced Sept. 22 as a national day of mourning and a public holiday to commemorate the queen's remarkable life and dedication to service.