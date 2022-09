President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday confirmed Ukrainian troops had recaptured the strategic city of Izyum in the east of the country from Russian forces as part of a large-scale counter-offensive.

In an address to the nation marking 200 days since the beginning of Russia's invasion, Zelensky thanked Ukrainian forces who "liberated hundreds of our cities and villages ... and most recently Balaklia, Izyum and Kupiansk," naming three important hubs recently captured by Kyiv's army.