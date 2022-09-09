News World Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured more than 1,000 square kilometres

"Within the ongoing defence operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements," Zelensky said in his Thursday night address. "In total, more than a thousand square kilometres of our territory have been liberated since September 1," he added.

