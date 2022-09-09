Russian occupying forces evacuate further locations in Kharkiv area

Russian soldiers occupying parts of Ukraine were forced to evacuate further areas of Kharkiv as a Ukrainian counter-offensive delivers territorial gains.



The towns of Izyum and Kupyansk are to be evacuated first, the head of the Russian-appointed military administration, Vitaly Gantshev, told TASS state news agency.



The town of Velyky Burluk is also under fire, he said, adding that the civilian population there should also be moved to safe places.



The advances continue to target the town of Kupyansk, a strategically important supply route for Russian forces thanks to the intersection of several railway lines and roads there.