Erdoğan to ask Putin to send Russian goods through Black Sea corridor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would ask his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to send Russian goods through the Black Sea corridor set up by the grain deal.



"Export of Russian grain and other goods will help poor countries in a difficult situation," Erdoğan stressed in his comments on Friday while speaking to reporters on his plane returning from a trip to the Balkans.

Türkiye will send grain and other relevant products to African countries in need if Russian grain also begins to arrive, the Turkish president said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the plane after his three-day Balkan tour, Erdoğan echoed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying the Ukrainian grain is exported to wealthy countries, not to those in need.

He said a "system in the most ideal way" will be established to send grain and other products to African countries in need once Russian grain also starts to arrive under the landmark grain deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Erdoğan will discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticised, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week.

Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by the terms of the deal and he would seek amendments before it is due to be extended in November.

Erdoğan also said he had discussed natural gas prices with Putin and said he aims to secure a positive outcome for the well-being of the Turkish public.

This winter will not be easy for Europe, Erdoğan said, adding that it will be very problematic, with financially heavy pay.

On Greece's recent hostile acts against Türkiye, the Turkish president noted Athens' "constant complains to NATO" about Ankara, and said they try to work "threat mechanisms, so we speak in a manner they would understand."







