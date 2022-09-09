KITSCHKO: DONT LOSE FAITH IN UKRAINE

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, called for continued European support in the face of the Russian invasion.



Klitschko asked for the European community to continue standing by and believing in Ukraine in a video message at a German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party conference in Hanover on Friday.



The mayor said Ukraine is fighting on the side of democracy, representing and defending all of Europe, and requested faithful support with total conviction.



CDU leader Friedrich Merz said that Klitschko wanted to attend the conference in person, but had to cancel because of the ongoing situation. Merz sent warm regards to Klitschko and reaffirmed the CDU's allegiance to Ukraine.