Erdoğan in Serbia on 2nd leg of 3-nation Balkan tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday was welcomed with an official ceremony in Serbia's capital Belgrade, the second leg of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Erdoğan and his Serbian counterpart Alexandar Vucic will hold one-on-one talks, inter-delegation meetings, followed by a joint news conference.

During the talks, all aspects of the bilateral relations will be reviewed, steps to enhance cooperation on various areas will be discussed. Developments in the Balkans and international issues will be also on the agenda.

Erdoğan will later attend the Türkiye-Serbia Business Forum and visit the Belgrade Castle.

Erdoğan on Tuesday started his three-nation Balkan tour with Bosnia and Herzegovina. His last stop will be Croatia on Thursday.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also due to its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.