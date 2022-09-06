Labor Day weekend shootings leave at least 16 dead in U.S.

Mass shootings left at least 16 people dead and 47 others injured during the Labor Day weekend across the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive research group.

The non-profit watchdog recorded 12 shootings between Sept. 3-5.

The deadliest shooting took place in the state of Minnesota on Sunday, when three people were killed and two others wounded at a home in St. Paul.

In Ohio's East Cleveland city, one person was killed and 10 people were injured on Saturday overnight.

On Labor Day, Monday, two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Another shooting claimed the lives of two men and injured two others in Chicago on Sunday night. Also, two people died in a mass shooting incident in Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday morning, the police said.