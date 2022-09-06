News World Erdoğan: Patience running out with Greek airspace violations over Aegean Sea

"Our patience has a limit if they [Greece] continue with such illegitimate threats against us ... using their islands, their bases there. "When the end of that patience comes ... we will do what is necessary. Because locking radars onto our jets does not bode well," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters in Sarajevo, his first stop of a three-country Balkan tour.

