China renews its call for US to end arms deal with Taiwan

China on Tuesday renewed its call for the US to end an arms deal with Taiwan, which Beijing believes is its "breakaway province."

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, issued a brief statement asking that Washington "revoke" the planned arms sale worth $1.1 billion to "China's Taiwan region."

He said the US should "immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contacts with the island," Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported.

The new defense deal between Washington and Taipei will include 60 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and support for a surveillance radar system.

If approved by the US House of Representatives, it will be the fifth and largest arms sale to the self-ruled island since Joe Biden took office

Mao Ning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Monday also demanded of Washington to cease military contacts and sales with Taipei.

"The arms deal between the US and the island of Taiwan is a blatant violation of the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communique. It also infringes on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and sends a seriously wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' forces," Mao had said, noting that China will take "firm countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests."

Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949 and maintains full diplomatic relations with 14 nations.





