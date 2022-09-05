Coronavirus masks no longer to be compulsory on planes in Germany

The requirement to wear medical-grade FFP2 masks on board planes, which was initially included in the Infection Protection Act for the whole of Germany, is to be dropped.



At the same time, the law will now stipulate that FFP2 masks must be worn not only on long-distance trains, in hospitals and nursing homes, but also in doctors' offices.



Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told dpa on Monday: "Vaccination and masks remain the best protection against the expected Omicron wave. That's why we are using both." Masks should therefore also be worn in doctors' surgeries, he added.



"As long as the pandemic situation permits, masks will not be required on planes. But the mask is still recommended there. This is not a question of regulations, but of common sense."



News of the rule change was first reported by Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).



According to the existing law, the obligation to wear a mask on an aeroplane is still valid until September 23.



For air traffic, it is now planned that the federal government can impose a mask obligation for passengers and on-board personnel by means of an ordinance without the consent of the Bundesrat upper house of parliament, according to a current draft made available to dpa. FFP2 masks or simpler surgical masks are mentioned.



The aviation industry has protested the mandatory use of masks on board for some time, pointing out that it no longer applies in other everyday areas and countries.



The lower house, the Bundestag, is expected to pass the coronavirus provisions in the Infection Protection Act for the autumn this Thursday.



