Greece is not at the same level as Türkiye: President Erdoğan

Greece is not Türkiye's equal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"I would like to make the following reminder about Greece, which has recently stepped up its harassment and rudeness towards our country.

"Greece is not at our level, as it is not our equal politically, economically, or militarily," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Over the weekend, amid tensions between Türkiye and Greece, Erdoğan cautioned Greece against going too far, warning that Türkiye will do what is needed when the time comes.

"Greece, look at history, go back in time; if you go too far, the price will be heavy. We have one thing to say to Greece: Remember Izmir," said the president, referring to a coastal area of Türkiye that the Greek army occupied a century ago, until Turkish liberation forces drove it out.

According to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources, Greece violated Türkiye's airspace and territorial waters over 1,100 times in the first eight months of 2022 alone.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

3-NATION BALKAN TOUR

Erdoğan said that on Tuesday he will start a three-day Balkan tour including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia.

"As Türkiye, the representative of peace, tranquility, development, and equity in this region where tensions have recently risen, we continue to fulfill our duties," he added.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic, and geographical reasons, but also due to its historical, cultural, and human ties with the region.

FLOOD-STRICKEN PAKISTAN

Erdoğan also expressed solidarity with Pakistan, where floods have killed over 1,300 people besides damaging swathes of agricultural land, leaving millions homeless and destroying infrastructure, saying: "We could not remain indifferent in the face of this problem, which causes many (other) problems."

He added: "50,000 tents, 100,000 food and cleaning materials were prepared to be sent to the region. As of today, 11 planes, and two kindness trains have moved to the region. The third train leaves tomorrow," he added.

The president said Ankara will continue to extend help "until Pakistan heals its wounds."